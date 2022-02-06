Kanye West said that nothing would keep him from his children, commenting on the way he bought a house just opposite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West Video / Hollywood Unlocked

Kanye West's public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian has taken another strange turn today, with the rapper posting private texts between him and one of Kim's cousins online.

In a series of posts shared to his 10.9m Instagram followers today that have since been deleted, West railed against his former wife, who he claimed had accused him of putting a hit out on her. He also exposed messages he claimed were from one of Kim's cousins, offering him her support – only to then ask where she could buy stock from his Yeezy shoe line.

The public war of words between West and Kardashian had exploded over the weekend, with West releasing a damning statement in which he accused Kardashian of kidnapping one of their children.

In an all-caps caption accompanying the texts, Kanye claimed that several of Kim's family members had contacted him privately to offer their support and promised to speak out publicly for him – but never did.

Kanye vs. Kim's cousin part 1 and part 2. Photo / Supplied

"I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO'S (sic) KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED," he wrote.

"I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN."

Another post showed Kanye texting Apple Music's Head of Content Larry Jackson to ask for Kim's phone number:

Kayne with Kim's cousin part 3. Photo / Supplied

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE."

Kardashian posted a statement of her own over the weekend after her ex-husband claimed their daughter North West was being forced into having a TikTok account.

"Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kim said in the statement.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.

Kim and Kanye in happier times. Photo / Supplied

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Kardashian said that throughout the couple's split she had tried to foster a "healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship" for the sake of their four children.

"It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she said.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third lawyer he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."