Kanye West buys house across the road from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is moving across the road from Kim to be close to his kids, which include daughter North West, 8 (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

The last thing most people would be hoping for when they got divorced would be your ex moving in really close to you. Across the road, for example, that would feel a little too close for most people, but it didn't stop Kanye West.

The 44-year-old rapper is reported to have purchased a house directly across the road from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West and hopes to have his children "over as much as possible".

Kanye spent US$4.5 million on the property in Hidden Hills, California in an effort to remain close to his family, whether his ex is equally thrilled by his proximity is yet to be seen.

An insider told People magazine: "Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids.

"He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly.

"He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

The star - who has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim - is said to have "jumped at the idea" of the buying the property.

Another source added: "When he realised he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids."

Kim, 41, and Kanye previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the children in their divorce, with a source explaining: "[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids' lives. He will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations."

Earlier this month, Kim filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single as she and Kanye have finished dividing up their assets.

She stated: "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [West] if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets."

Kim filed for divorce from Kayne in March this year after six years of marriage.