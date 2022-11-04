Kanye will still be active on social media during his break. Photo / AP

Kanye West has revealed that he will be taking a “fast” from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn for 30 days.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the announcement on Twitter with the caption, “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month”.

“I’m taking a 30-day to cleanse, a verbal fast. No alcohol, no adult films, no intercourse. In God we praise Amen,” the Gold Digger singer wrote.

The Grammy-winner then concluded that his “Twitter still lit”, implying that he will still be active on social media during his break.

News of Ye’s cleanse comes amid a string of controversies surrounding the musician.

Earlier this month, the Donda star made headlines for his racist and anti-Semitic statements.

During an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, available to stream on Flash, the hip-hop artist refused to apologise for his anti-Semitic rant but did admit that he was only “sorry for the people I hurt”, while trying to justify his actions as “fighting fire with fire”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people I hurt with the ‘death con’, with the confusion,” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I am sorry for the families of the people who had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.

“And that I used my platform where you say, I hurt people, and I was hurt.”

The father-of-four’s global outrage has cost him several lucrative fashion collaborations.

Adidas announced that it was cutting ties with Ye over his “harmful” and “dangerous” comments.

The German sportswear giant added that the move would cost it €250 million ($420m).

Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adidas has joined companies like Gap and Balenciaga in ending their partnership with the musician.

Balenciaga’s parent, Kering said in a statement to WWD, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

The French company did not elaborate further, WWD reported.

Last week, Ye was “escorted” from Skechers’ corporate office in Los Angeles after he showed up unannounced and uninvited, according to the shoe company.

In a statement, the footwear brand said the Bound 2 singer engaged in “unauthorised filming” and was ushered out of the building by two executives after a “brief conversation”.



