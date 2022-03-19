Kamahl Santamaria signs off after 16 years at Al Jazeera. Video / Al Jazeera

John Campbell may be ready to excuse himself from Breakfast.

The former Campbell Live and Seven Sharp host is set to move on from TVNZ's morning show, with long-running speculation he wants a role as a roving reporter.

Despite the speculation, TVNZ's Head of news, Paul Yurishich told Stuff, "We've started the year with the team you see - Jenny-May, John, Matty (McLean), and Indira (Stewart) and that's who's on-air at the moment."

When asked if the lineup was expected to change, Yurishich reportedly responded, "As I said, that's the team at the moment. That is the team."

It has been reported Campbell might be replaced by departing Al Jazeera news anchor Kamahl Santamaria.

Santamaria, an Auckland-born journalist, started his career as a sports reporter for Newshub before leaving New Zealand to pursue other ventures.

Kamahl Santamaria is tipped to be replacing John Campbell on TVNZ's Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

The journalist, who spent 16 years with the Qatar-based network, announced on air earlier this week that the news bulletin would be his last for the company.

And that’s it… signing off, after 16 and a half years.



And I *just* held it together! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/xtz5XF8p8I — Kamahl Santamaria (@KamahlOnTV) March 17, 2022

He told viewers, "Finally this half-hour we are always taught as journalists not to make the story about ourselves but it would be remiss not to mention that today has been my last day at Al Jazeera after nearly 16 and a half years."

"It has been the most extraordinary journey, surrounded by exceptional journalists telling the stories which matter. I am so proud to have been a part of this channel and I will miss it greatly."

The news anchor who has had journalism experience across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is yet to reveal where he will be reporting from next.