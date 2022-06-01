Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson appeared on Breakfast and discussed the allegations against the former presenter. Video / TVNZ

Kamahl Santamaria co-hosted TVNZ's Breakfast show for just 16 days before his abrupt resignation last week.

He last appeared on Breakfast on May 18 after less than a month hosting the morning show alongside Matty McLean, Indira Stewart and Jenny-May Clarkson.

The former Al Jazeera news anchor was hired to replace former host John Campbell who saw a huge jump on numbers during his tenure on the show. So how did Santamaria rate with viewers during his short-lived stint?

A spokesperson for TVNZ said that from when Santamaria joined Breakfast on April 27 to May 18, the show reached an average audience of 273,900 among viewers aged 5 and over, according to Nielsen.

However, in April 2022 the Herald reported that Breakfast had an average audience reach of 352,100 every day - an audience drop of about 78,000, indicating that Campbell's departure may have cost Breakfast a sizeable chunk of its audience.

The network also said that Breakfast had won 100 per cent of mornings in the 5 and over age bracket compared to competitor AM.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for AM said that the show was finding a "solid and loyal audience".

"We will continue to evolve the programme to ensure a successful future for AM as the best morning show on television."

Santamaria appeared on Breakfast alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Santamaria, formerly a news anchor for Al Jazeera, is understood to have been appointed to his short lived role on Breakfast by TVNZ executive Paul Yurisich.

Stuff has reported that it understood Santamaria's sudden departure last week came after at least one female colleague complained about inappropriate behaviour from him at TVNZ.

Since the initial allegations, two other women have come forward alleging that Santamaria behaved inappropriately with them online.

One woman, who worked with him at TV3 at the start of his career, said Santamaria messaged her out of the blue several years ago saying he used to watch her in the newsroom.

Another woman, currently working in the media in New Zealand, said he sent her messages from a private Instagram account used to follow mostly women, including many Kiwi journalists.

They came forward to speak on condition of anonymity after the Herald reported claims from a former Al Jazeera colleague that Santamaria was accused of sending multiple women inappropriate messages in his previous role at Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, TVNZ chief executive Simon Power said in an email to staff, obtained by the Herald, that a senior lawyer had been asked to review recruitment policies, processes and practices to ensure they were fit for purpose and appropriately robust.