Frontier Touring has clarified that Justin Bieber's New Zealand show will go ahead. Photo / Getty Images

Frontier Touring has released a statement clarifying Justin Bieber's earlier tour announcement for New Zealand fans.

The Ghost singer revealed in an Instagram post this morning that he is halting his Justice world tour as he struggles to recover from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which partially paralysed his face in June.

However, despite the initial confusion, Bieber's local promoter Frontier Touring issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery and assured fans that at this stage, they had been given directions the New Zealand and Australian shows will go ahead.

"We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first," Frontier Touring commented in a statement to NZ Herald.

"We can't wait to see him back on the road. Our understanding is the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled."

In the pop star's statement earlier today he said, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

Justin Bieber made the shock announcement this morning. Photo / Instagram @justinbieber

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour."

Bieber continued, "I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being.

"I'm going to be OK but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately!"

The tour has an additional 70 concerts scheduled through March 2023 in New Zealand, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

Bieber is due to perform in NZ on December 7.