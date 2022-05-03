Justin Bieber has revealed he thought marriage would "fix" his problems. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber suffered from a "little bit of an emotional breakdown" after his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, Bieber spoke about his marriage to Baldwin saying once they were married he realised it wasn't going to "fix" all of his problems.

"It's a journey," the Baby singer said, "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't.

"It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

The Daily Mail has reported the pop singer went on to say, "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were,' he said. 'And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

The singer also spoke about his upcoming album that he is currently working on.

"I don't think there's a date yet, but I do know that we're wrapping it up.

"It's almost done. It sounds really good. I'm really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have openly spoken about their hardships during the four years of their marriage. Photo / Getty Images

The Biebers, who have been married since 2018, have spoken openly about their challenges including in 2021 when Baldwin called her mother crying saying she "can't do it".

Speaking on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, the model said, "I remember I called her [mum] a few different times, one particular time when we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever'.

"And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, "It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you."

The model had a medical scare in March when she was admitted to a Palm Springs area hospital with a blood clot in her brain.

She has since made a full recovery but the shocking event has left her husband traumatised and New York Post reported he "can barely sleep" at night.

A source said, "Justin is probably more traumatised than Hailey. Now that she's okay he's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. It shook him up."