Justin Bieber has found himself as the face of an H&M collection he says he did not approve. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber has slammed fashion giant H&M for selling a merchandise collection without his permission.

The 28-year-old pop star took to social media on Monday to berate the fast-fashion clothing company, claiming he did not approve of their latest line based around him.

He said: “I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H+M. All without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

In a second post, the Baby hitmaker - who has been married to fashion model Hailey Bieber since 2018 - went on to label the collection as “trash” and urged his fans to steer clear.

He added: “The H+M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT. When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh.”(sic)

Justin Bieber has spoken out against H&M's collection in his name. Photo / Instagram

Following the outburst, a representative for the clothing retailer alleged that proper protocols had been followed before launching the line, but in the hours since Bieber made the claims, it seems all but one piece of merch from the range - a $15 tote bag bearing his face - have been removed from the website.

In a statement, the representative said: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

The news comes just weeks after the Sorry singer launched an official water brand at the Qatar World Cup, teaming up with premium alkaline water company Generosity. The company provided refreshments to those attending football games in the Middle East country via refillable fountains in an effort to “protect the people.”

Bieber said of his involvement: “I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable.”