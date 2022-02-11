Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. Video / Universal Pictures

Fans have been treated to a sneak peek of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the newly released trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion.

Laura Dern and Sam Neill reunite in the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer. Photo / Supplied

Universal Pictures have dropped the three-minute long teaser for the third and final film in the World franchise, showing the iconic trio return as their characters almost 30 years after their debut in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park.

"You didn't come out all this way just to catch up now, did you?" Neill's Dr Alan Grant asks Dern's Dr Ellie Sattler in the nostalgia-driven clip.

Jeff Goldblum returns as Ian Malcolm. Photo / Supplied

Dominion – which will conclude not only the World trilogy but the Jurassic series entirely – is set four years after the second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was released in 2018. The credits rolled in chaos after the dinosaurs were unleashed from the fictional Isla Nublar and into the US.

"Humans and dinosaurs can't coexist," Ellie can be heard saying in the trailer, as we see shots of dinosaurs wreaking havoc among civilisation. "We created an ecological disaster."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as lead characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, and director Colin Trevorrow is back at the helm.

The World franchise is a monster: the debut film in 2016 made $1.6 billion at the global box office.

The trailer shows dinosaurs wreaking havoc across the US. Photo / Supplied

Speaking to news.com.au in November, Neill, 74, said the cast had a "great reunion", which marked their first time back in the Jurassic-sphere since Jurassic Park III in 2001.

"We all enjoy each other's company. When I think of the new cast, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, we just all had a lovely time," he said.

"It's massive. We had 120 different sets and several hundred dinosaurs. It's a big production.