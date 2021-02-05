Julie Andrews mourns beloved co-star and 'cherished friend' Christopher Plummer

The pair formed a lasting bond after starring in The Sound of Music together. Photo / Getty Images

Julie Andrews has shared a sweet tribute to her The Sound of Music co-star Christopher Plummer after his death at 91.

The Oscar winner shared a statement with People mourning Plummer, looking back on their time filming the 1965 classic musical together, the outlet reported.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humour and fun we shared through the years," 85-year-old Andrews said.

"My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

The actors formed a strong bond and remained connected throughout their careers after their leading roles as Captain von Trapp and Maria in the timeless musical.

They reunited to look back on the making of the film on its 50th anniversary in 2015.

During the reunion, Plummer called The Sound of Music the "primal family movie of all time".

"This is an extraordinary sort of fairy story brought to life. In a world that is so horrific, we know what's going on now and it's inconceivable, it's the last of a bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time."

Andrews continued: "It has glorious music, it has the beautiful Alps, and it has the children and nuns. And it's an adventure as well as a love story. It's about family. I mean, you could pick any one of those things."

And although it's known that Plummer hated his "one-dimensional" performance in the film, Andrews said it wouldn't have been such a success without him.

Andrews and Plummer reunited to celebrate the film's 50th anniversary in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

"You made it less saccharin. You made it have an astringency because of the way you played the Captain. And without that, we would've been sunk, I think. I really mean that."

But Plummer always respected his co-star's place as the heart of the film.

In 2015, he told People why he skipped the 50th anniversary Oscars tribute to the musical in which Lady Gaga performed a medley of some of its most iconic songs.

"I couldn't be there for personal reasons, and secondly I didn't want to," Plummer said. "It was really a tribute to Julie. It's her movie.

One of the many reasons to love #ChristopherPlummer.

We watched the #SoundOfMusic so much when I was a boy that he and the Von Trapps felt like family. Rest In Peace, legend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Nc1EfvFQ7q — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

"It's a terrible phrase we have in England but if I had appeared there I would have looked like a spare prick at a wedding. That's the most perfect description of how I would have looked."

More of Plummer's co-stars from over the years have shared tributes to the actor. Chris Evans, who worked with him on Knives Out, wrote on Twitter: "This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact".