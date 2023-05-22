During a Q&A, Jude revealed he wore a specially-made perfume while filming to get into character, made out of 'blood, fecal matter and sweat' which stank. Photo / Getty Images

Jude Law allegedly put blood, sweat, and... poo... into his latest film project.

The Holiday actor and his co-star Alicia Vikander looked effortlessly glamorous as they attended the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival photocall for their movie Firebrand.

Both elegantly posed for the cameras before heading to a press conference where a stomach-turning fact was dropped by Law.

During the Q&A, Law revealed that he wore a specially-customised scent for the film in order to get into character - and it was made out of “blood, fecal matter and sweat”.

Law said that he would douse himself in the “awful” bespoke perfume on set to play Henry VIII.

“I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away. His leg was rotting so badly. He hid it with rose oil. I thought it would have a great impact if I smelt awful”, revealed Law.

‘FIREBRAND’ starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander received an 8-minute standing ovation at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/NJClbkcT9l — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 21, 2023

Law went on to say that he enlisted the help of a specialist parfumier for the film, saying: “She makes wonderful scents, and she also makes awful scents.

“She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat. Initially, I used it very subtly. But then it became a spray fest.”

Director Karim Aïnouz confessed that the method was almost too effective: “When he walked in on set, it was just horrible.”

Law also gave his two cents on the British monarchy, saying: “I see it like theatre, though I’m slightly more obsessed by theatre.

“I don’t really follow it, though this chapter in history is very intriguing. I’m not one for gossip. I don’t find any interest in it. I don’t like the teetle-taddle, but it’s remarkable looking at photos and how it relates to today.”

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander attend the "Firebrand" photocall during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Chatting about his role in the film, Law shared: “I started with him as a man … the physical frailties he was carrying and how he dealt with those…he became, not a recognisable, but an empathetic person. I started with him as a boy and as a lad.’

Vikander plays Catherine Parr - Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife - in the film opposite Law.

Speaking of the contemporary relevancy of her character, she said: “What I found pretty incredible is to have this character that I portrayed; she has books (she wrote) you can go and read…not only do I listen to her own voice, knowing it’s a woman from 500 years ago.

“I don’t think human emotions and behaviors have changed over five hundred years. (This is a) woman who is married off, without having any say in it. Five wives that are dead.

“Putting yourself in that state of mind, really changes things. You realise how fragile each moment is.”

Firebrand, which was chosen to compete for the award Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festive, is a historical drama film based on the 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle and follows the life and struggles of Catherine Parr.



