Jono & Ben’s Hump-Day Headlines: Their take on the week’s news

Jono & Ben’s Hump-Day Headlines . Video / Supplied

In a ground-breaking debut episode of Hump-Day Headlines, award-winning journalists Jono and Ben (or so they claim?!) tackle the hard-hitting question on everyone’s mind – Without famous people slapping each other, have the Oscars lost their pizazz?

Meanwhile, as the country recovers from Hurricane Harry, we’re all still reeling from our Harry Styles hangover. But fear not, because we’ve bullied Harry Styles into revealing his salary earnings after forcing him to fill out the census.

The Hits' Jono and Ben share their version of the weekly news. Photo / NZME

In a shocking turn of events, esteemed actress Dame Helen Mirren throws beloved broadcasters Jono and Ben off a bridge in never-before-seen footage. Frankly, we’re surprised it took this long, for someone to do it.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Respected AM Show host Ryan Bridge finds himself in the middle of a bra bust-up after face planting into a guest’s bra.

And in other news, after topping the actual polls, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins tops our Hump-Day Headlines Poll for the happiest leader this country has ever had, and we have the evidence to back it up.

All that and more in our first of many episodes of Hump-Day Headlines.

(Fingers crossed this show doesn’t get cancelled!)