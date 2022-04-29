Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: 29th April. Video / The Hits

In the latest edition of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, respected journalists Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce dig deeper into the Prime Minister's trip abroad to remind the world New Zealand is still a thing.

There is blow-by-blow coverage of Billie Eilish faceplanting on the Coachella stage. And the sequined scandal rocking the Dancing with The Stars NZ cast to its fake tanned core.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon gets dragged into a low-brow pranking of New Zealand's most beloved celebrities, and Tyson Fury unleashes a below the belt tickle attack on his opponent.

The Hits hosts Jono and Ben share their take on the week's news. Photo / The Hits

Witness the miraculous footage of a dad catching a baseball while feeding a baby, and watch as they uncover the depressed dancing kiwifruit of Japan.

What more do you want? The answer - probably a lot! And Jono and Ben apologise they can't give it to you.