Jonah Hill appears slimmer in first picture since abuse allegations were made against him. Photo / Getty Images

Jonah Hill has shocked fans with his latest look, stepping out on the weekend amid the ongoing scandal with his former partner, Sarah Brady, reports Page Six.

The once wooly-faced, long-haired actor has been staying under the radar since his ex-partner Brady and actress Alexa Nikolas both accused Hill of abuse.

But when he was spotted out in Malibu, California, fans couldn’t help but comment on his extreme weight loss, noticeable as he sported a pair of brown pants and a tucked-in blue T-shirt, according to Page Six.

Hill, 39, who has been candid about his fluctuating weight, matched the casual outfit with white sneakers and showed off his tattoo-covered arms.

Fans were stunned by the star’s latest appearance, with one commenting on a Twitter post of the actor: “Damn dude is skinny now. Incredible transformation.”

Is Jonah Hill wearing a white shirt and brown pants or blue shirt and black pants pic.twitter.com/NvyQLzlzpc — Ryan Gasoline (@Ryan_Gasoline) August 7, 2023

Hill seemed cheerful on Saturday despite being hit by multiple controversies over the last few months.

Brady accused The Wolf of Wall Street star of being emotionally abusive in July. The surf instructor posted screen recordings of the pair’s alleged conversations, which showed the actor telling her not to wear a swimsuit on social media.

Hill also allegedly messaged Brady, 24, telling her that she was not allowed to have “boundaryless [sic] inappropriate friendships with men” or “friendships with women who are in unstable places” if she wanted to keep dating the actor.

Soon after, Brady shared more screenshots allegedly showing Hill sexting her right before his relationship with rumoured fiancée, Olivia Millar, started.

Hill and Millar welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has spoken openly about his fluctuating weight. Photo / Getty Images

Brady wasn’t the only person to accuse her former partner of damaging behaviour.

Last month, Zoey 101 star, Alexa Nikolas claimed that Hill “slammed” her against a door and “shoved his tongue” down her throat when she was only 16-years-old.

The actor responded to her accusations via a statement through his lawyers, calling them “a complete fabrication”.

Meanwhile, Brady has publicly supported Nikolas, calling her “brave” for opening up about her “scary” story regarding the alleged assault.

Hill hasn’t publicly addressed accusations made by Brady, however he did seem to send a cryptic message to his ex with an “emotional baggage tote” as their alleged personal text messages were aired.



