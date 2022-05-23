The court witnessed a wild scene on Monday. Photo / AP

The court witnessed quite a performance on Monday as the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters its final week.

A woman was reportedly removed from the courtroom after she held up a baby and yelled "Johnny I love you, this baby is yours".

Law & Crime Network host Angenette Levy revealed the court was being let out for a morning break when the woman stood up in the gallery and yelled "Johnny I love you! Our souls are connected!", Depp seemed unfazed as he waved at the woman.

The @LawCrimeNetwork's Angenette Levy reports outside the courtroom that a woman told #JohnnyDepp he is the father of her child on Monday. pic.twitter.com/rVYHOHa0Qn — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

She then held up her baby and shouted "This baby is yours". Levy reported the woman was quickly ushered out of the courthouse and her access band was cut off her wrist.

It is not clear if Depp heard the woman's declaration.

Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Heard, has become increasingly bitter as it enters its sixth and final week. It has included explosive and at times, disturbing testimonies and claims.

Most recently, Heard's team spent much of last week attempting to portray Depp as a jealous, drunken abuser who has no one but himself to blame for his failing Hollywood career.

Heard's team called Actress Ellen Barkin, Depp's former leading lady to the stand who alleged he was a nightmare to work with. Depp and Barkin had a sexual relationship while they worked together on the 1998 classic "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas".

Barkin claimed Depp threw a wine bottle at her during their relationship. The 68-year-old actress said Depp was arguing with friends in a hotel room when he threw the object, while supporting Amber Heard's claim he is a "jealous man".

"Controlling," is how Barkin described Depp. "Asking me, 'Where are you going? Who are you meeting with?"'

Another time "I had a scratch on my back that once got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him," she said in the deposition, recorded in 2019 and played for jurors in the Virginia trial on Thursday.

Heard's team called Actress Ellen Barkin, Depp's former leading lady to the stand. Photo / AP

Depp's former agent Tracey Jacobs also admitted his professional reputation took a hit when he would show up late because of drugs and alcohol.

Heard is being sued by Depp for US$50 million (NZ$78m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.

The New York Post has reported closing arguments are set for May 27, which could lead to the jury's deliberation shortly after.

Regardless of the jury's decision, Heard will not face the option of jail time as there are no criminal charges laid against the Aquaman actress, only civil claims.