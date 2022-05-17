Amber Heard discusses a prank involving fecal matter in a bed during her continued testimony in Johnny Depp's, defamation lawsuit against her. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Amber Heard discusses a prank involving fecal matter in a bed during her continued testimony in Johnny Depp's, defamation lawsuit against her. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Amber Heard has confirmed reports her role in the Aquaman sequel has been drastically cut.

The 36-year-old US actress was cross-examined in a Virginia court today as part of Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, in which she said her lead part as Princess Mera in 2023's Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom became a "very pared-down version" from what it was supposed to be.

Heard testified she fought hard to be in the sequel, alleging that Warner Bros "didn't want to include me".

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character - without giving any spoilers away - two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role," Heard testified. "They just removed a bunch out."

A report emerged earlier this month that Heard appears in just 10 minutes of the film, despite featuring prominently in the first one in 2018.

She was, however, paid handsomely for her involvement, with the actress testifying she made US$2 million, which was double the amount she received for the original movie.

Her claims come amid a wave of backlash for Heard to be removed from the blockbuster, which wrapped filming in January, with a change.org petition currently nearing five million signatures.

Elsewhere, Heard revealed the impact her public battles with Depp have had on her career over the years.

Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom. Photo / AP

She testified that she struggled to keep the role of Mera in 2016 when she filed for divorce from Depp, with the character slated to appear for the first time in the 2017 movie Justice League.

Heard ultimately did appear in the film, in what she dubbed the "biggest movie opportunity" of her career at the time, but alleges the role was on thin ice after her ex-husband launched a "smear campaign" via a "sophisticated PR machine" against her in the press, which saw her dropped from other roles and sponsorships.

"I had to fight really hard to keep my career after I got my [restraining order against Depp]," Heard told the court.

"I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] Justice League with the option to [star in] Aquaman.

"I had to fight really hard to stay in Justice League because that was the time of the divorce."

When asked how she was faring in Hollywood at the moment, Heard testified she had recently shot one "small independent film" in which she was paid US$65,000.

"I shot a film in Guatemala. It's a small independent, meaning it doesn't have distribution or anything," Heard said.

"It's a lower budget film that I had been attached to for many years called Into the Fire."

Heard's cross-examination continues on Wednesday.