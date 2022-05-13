Johnny Depp has been spotted in the UK during the one-week recess of his defamation trial in the US. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp has been spotted in the UK amid his ongoing defamation trial in the US.

The NY Post has reported the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted by a doting fan who asked for a photo in a UK print shop earlier this week.

Emma Wishart spoke to the publication and said her husband works at the Newhaven, East Sussex shop and when he noticed the actor shopping for art prints and frames he couldn't help but ask for a photo.

Wishart said "unfortunately I wasn't there but my husband was thrilled", and noted that Depp "was very nice and relaxed and they had a chat about guitars". She added that the actor didn't buy anything during his visit but he might come back.

The selfie shows Depp donning sunglasses and his usual array of jewellery. The actor looked relaxed as he posted with the fan.

Looks relaxed, our handsome Johnny Depp, pictured yesterday, recharges his batteries in the UK!#DeppWarriorsGroupHug 💟💟💟

Credit : @CepheusElf pic.twitter.com/OKEWAHBbF2 — Sofia Pandeleanu (@55_sophya) May 12, 2022

The Post reported earlier this week Depp had chosen to spend the one-week court recess overseas. A source close to the actor told the publication: "Johnny is in Europe taking some time out to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music, and is taking long walks in the countryside."

The trial is on a one-week break after weeks of explosive testimonies in which the former couple have accused each other of domestic abuse multiple times.

While there is no clear indication of which side could win the trial, there is a possibility neither side could walk out of the court victorious and instead, the jury could be unpersuaded.

And there could be a "chilling effect" if Depp was to succeed in his case against Heard.

Speaking to The New York Post, Halim Dhanidina, a former California judge and current criminal defence lawyer, said if the actor wins the case it would discourage other alleged victims from coming forward.

"Any time a defamation lawsuit is successful, it has a chilling effect on speech," Dhanidina said.

"There has always been a chilling effect for victims to come forward and speak out against institutions or entities or people with power because they feel like their world could come crashing down on them".