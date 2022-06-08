Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, members of Johnny Depp’s legal team speak out for the first time since the Depp v Heard trial. Video / TODAY

Johnny Depp's lawyers have alluded to the actor's next move and it's something no one saw coming.

Despite the Pirates of the Caribbean actor winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard last week and being awarded $US15 million ($23.1m) in damages, his lawyers have revealed it wasn't all about money for the star.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Ben Chew, one of Depp's attorneys carefully hinted that the star will not collect his multi-million dollar win from Heard as restoration of his reputation is enough for the actor.

"We obviously can't disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr Depp testified … this was never about money for Mr Depp," Chew said carefully.

Adding, "This was about restoring his reputation - and he's done that,"

"It was a total win for Johnny," he said.

He continued on to say he does not see Heard's attorneys successfully overturning the court's decision in the near future. The New York Post reported the lawyer said, "We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal".

Ben Chew (L) and Camille Vasquez (R) speaking to press following Depp's win. Photo / AP

Meanwhile Camille Vasquez, Depp's second lawyer who has been promoted to partner at her reputable entertainment law firm following the case, also appeared on Good Morning America where she said it was "disappointing" that Heard and her team called her client's win a blow for women's rights.

Adding the actress was simply "brought down".

"The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence, and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time," she told the talk show.

"Every question that was asked was tied to something she had said previously.

"And I think the jury got to see, the world got to see and hear from Miss Heard" about the truth in the couple's toxic relationship.

"We believe that evidence speaks for itself. … The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts," she said.

Both Chew and Vasquez dismissed the suggestion that Depp's social media support had swayed the seven jurors and insisted his win was due to taking "accountability" for his toxic behaviour during the marriage.

"Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote," Chew told the breakfast show.

"And I think it was a sharp contrast to Ms Heard who … didn't take accountability for anything."

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez during closing arguments. Photo / AP

Last week after an explosive and at times disturbing defamation trial, a jury found Depp should be awarded the partial sum of $US15 million ($23.1m) in damages. Depp was initially seeking US$50m after Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.

However, despite the win, the jury also found in favour of Heard, who countersued Depp for $US100m.

Heard claimed said she was defamed by Depp's lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury agreed to a lesser degree, awarding her just US$2m of the hefty sum first requested in damages.

Depp was not present to hear the verdict in his defamation case - instead, he was in the UK touring with Beck, with sources claiming he was absent due to "previously scheduled work commitments".