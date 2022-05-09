Amber Heard took the stand last week to testify in Depp's ongoing defamation case. Photo / AP

Amber Heard took the stand last week to testify in Depp's ongoing defamation case. Photo / AP

An alleged incident including Johnny Depp and Kate Moss was mentioned in Amber Heard's testimony last week.

While discussing an alleged altercation between Depp and Heard's sister, Whitney, the actress said her sister was near a staircase "in the line of fire ... trying to get Johnny to stop".

The Independent reported the Aquaman actress went into say "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard alleged. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

"And I swung at him," Heard says of the incident she claims happened in March 2015.

"I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn't push my sister down the stairs. Up to that point in our relationship, I hadn't even landed one on Johnny," Heard testified.

"Johnny looked stunned and then laughed at me, and then lunges at me again," she added before stating security staff stepped in between them.

Many shocking allegations have been revealed in the ongoing defamation case. Photo / AP

This is not the first the Heard has brought up the Moss staircase allegation, in 2020 during Depp's UK defamation trial the New York Post reported Heard spoke about the alleged incident in her testimony.

Heard previously said in front of the UK court, "I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs,"

"I had heard this rumour from two people, and it was fresh in my mind."

Depp and Moss dated in the mid-90s for four years before ending their relationship in 1997. The couple were known for their public displays of affection, but People reported the pair would often have heated arguments.

Heard is referring to an event in September 1994 when the 90s couple were seen shouting at each other in public before Depp was later arrested for criminal mischief at New York's Mark Hotel for allegedly trashing his hotel room.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated for four years in the mid-90s. Photo / Getty Images

Depp was found by police "in a state of possible intoxication" while Moss was uninjured. The charges against Depp were later dismissed on the condition Depp stay out of trouble for six months and cover the cost of damages.

Heard is currently being sued by Depp for US$50 million (NZ$78m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.