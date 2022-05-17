Amber Heard discusses a prank involving fecal matter in a bed during her continued testimony in Johnny Depp's, defamation lawsuit against her. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Amber Heard has been grilled in court over her claims that Johnny Depp broke her nose after the Met Gala in 2014.

But Depp's lawyers have seen photos showing her apparently without injuries, reports the New York Post.

Heard testified under cross-examination by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez that "for the record, I don't know that it was broken ... you should have seen how it looked under makeup".

Vasquez asked Heard why she had not shown photos of herself from the following night, attending Spike TV's Don Rickles: One Night Only with Depp - adding that the alleged injuries aren't visible in the photos.

Heard replied that she would "very much like to" but "it's not my job".

The photos were entered into evidence, while Vasquez continued, "Your nose doesn't appear to be injured in any of these pictures?"

"I'm wearing makeup and makeup covers up swelling, right?" Heard answered.

The defamation case has resumed at Fairfax County Court House in Virginia after a week-long hiatus.

"I just wanted him to leave me alone"

During her testimony, Heard has said she wants to leave her feud with ex-husband Depp behind, calling it a "deeply humiliating" experience.

"I have my worst, most painful things I've gone through, painful memories, things I've narrowly survived. It's torture. I am in so much pain emotionally.

"I just wanted him to leave me alone ... I wanted to move on with my life and he won't let me by making statements like this. He won't let me.

"I wanna move on with my life. I have a baby. I want to move on," Heard added. "I want Johnny to move on too. I want him to leave me alone."

The court asked Amber Heard to explain photos like this one, taken after Depp allegedly broke her nose. Photo / Getty Images

Heard testifies her scenes were cut in Aquaman 2

Heard has also claimed her feud with Depp has damage her career.

She made $US1 million (NZ$1.5m) on Aquaman in 2018, and was contracted to receive $US2m (NZ$3m) for the sequel, she said.

But Heard claimed many of her scenes were cut from the second film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set for release next year.

"I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it and depicted my character and another fighting," she said.

Heard, who plays Mera in the film alongside Jason Momoa's Aquaman, will reportedly have less than 10 minutes of screen time.

Heard testified that her most recent acting role small independent film paid her $US65,000 (NZ$102,896).