Johnny Depp's fans aren't impressed with Amber Heard's testimony.

Ever since Heard, 36, started testifying in Depp's defamation trial, social media has swarmed with accusations the actress is "fake crying" on the stand, according to Fox News.

Heard spent two days on the stand, accusing her ex-husband of physically abusing her.

The actress was frequently in tears as she answered questions about her rocky marriage to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Her testimony even sparked the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard, which began trending on Twitter on Thursday.

But supporters of Johnny Depp weren't convinced by her testimony.

Some took to TikTok and Twitter after her testimony to share how they really felt, with one writing, "Amber Heard is the worst actor ever. This fake incoherent performance is sickening ... All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury. This is an embarrassment to survivors everywhere."

Another social media user claimed Heard was "putting on the performance of her life".

Meanwhile, videos shared on TikTok with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnny have been viewed more than 8.3 billion times.

OMG I'm DYING. Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER. This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening... All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT to survivors everywhere. #Heardsay #AmberHeardIsALiar #DeppvHeard pic.twitter.com/cuRxREWgi8 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 4, 2022

im watching amber heard testify. this woman is putting on the performance of her life. how the hell is she acting as though shes crying mid explanation and not a single tear is in sight, it all just feels so fake and transparent and dramatic.. just feels really weird to watch — scottie‏ (@abrownscot) May 4, 2022

Depp is suing his ex-wife for US$50 million (NZ$77m) over an opinion piece she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".

The piece did not identify Depp, but his agent Jack Whigham has testified that it had a "catastrophic" impact on his career.

Once among the highest-paid actors in the world, Depp can no longer land a studio movie role, his team claims.

Heard has countersued her ex-husband for US$100 million, accusing him and his team of attempting to "destroy and defame" her.

The trial is currently on a break for one week and will resume on May 16 as Heard returns to the witness stand.