It was a huge win for Depp. Photo / AP

The decision has been announced in the blockbuster trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and everyone from celebrities to the two actors own lawyers are chiming in with thier two cents worth.

Comedian Amy Schumer appeared to land firmly in team Heard with a post on Instagram suggesting she had been treated as a "dirty joke".

Quoting noted US feminist Gloria Steinem, she wrote: "Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke … She will need her sisterhood."

Amy Schumer looks to be on team Heard. Photo / Getty Images

Talking on Piers Morgan's show on the UK's Talk TV, reality TV star Sharon Osbourne said she had been rooting for Depp.

"Wow, it wasn't what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to."

Sharon Osbourne is on team Depp. Photo / Getty Images

Pretty Little Liars actor Ashley Benson also came down on Depp's side, putting up an Instagram post saying "Yesssss" following the ruling.

Earlier in the trial, other celebs had been open about who they backed.

Casino Royale actor Eva Green said last month that she had "no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world".

Comedian Chris Rock and shock jock Joe Rogan were also on Depp's side.

Camille Vasquez's swipe at trial

Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez said the actor's win "confirms what we have said from the very beginning", that Depp was the one wronged, not Heard.

Vasquez spoke moments after Depp won his case for defamation against Heard over a 2018 Washington Post article penned in her name about domestic violence.

Despite Depp not being named in the op-ed, the jury of seven men and women decided the inference was clear that she was referring to him as being an abuser – claims she could not substantiate.

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, address the media outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / Getty Images

Depp was awarded US$10.35 million (NZ$15m) in cumulative damages against Heard. The compensation was effectively reduced to US$8.35m ($12.8m) because Heard won US$2m ($3.1m) in damages against Depp after she prevailed in persuading the jury that the Pirate of the Caribbean star's ex-lawyer Adam Waldman had defamed her on his instructions.

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," said Vasquez.

"We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation," she said.

Heard's legal team left the court without saying a word.

In a bizarre tweet, a senior arm of the US Government appeared to applaud Depp's victory.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which includes Democrats and Republicans among its members, posted a picture of Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp's character in the Pirates series, sailing apparently to victory.

Depp: 'I have my life back'

Johnny Depp released a statement straight after his win celebrating the demolishing of the "false allegations" against him.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

"All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," he said.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Amber Heard: 'Disappointed beyond words'

It was a very different statement from Heard who said she was "disappointed".

Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse after her loss. Photo / Getty Images

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she continued.

Heard has not said whether she will appeal the verdict.