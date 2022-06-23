Johnny Depp has revealed his next move. Photo / Getty Images

He may have just been awarded a cool US$10 million ($15.9m) following his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, but Johnny Depp isn't planning on taking it easy relaxing on his piles of cash.

The movie star and musician has announced his next career move – heading out on tour with a revival of his band The Hollywood Vampires.

The rock supergroup posted an image of Depp along with fellow band members Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen on Wednesday.

"The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!" the Instagram post read.

"We're coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023!"

Tiny Luxembourg may not seem like the most obvious destination for a rock band full of greats. But the Grand Duchy has borders with France, Germany and Belgium with millions of people within a few hours of the Rockhal venue.

The group will also play Munich and Berlin among other cities.

Depp formed the Hollywood Vampires in 2012 with Cooper and Aerosmith's Perry.

Since then the band has released two albums, in 2015 and 2019.

No stranger to the stage, Depp was seen playing multiple gigs in Britain while his trial was ongoing.

Depp performed in front of sellout crowds alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London for three nights in a row — as he awaited the verdict in his defamation trial against Heard.

On one of those nights, his ex-girlfriend and key witness Kate Moss reportedly partied backstage with Depp.

Footage of Depp singing and playing the guitar showed audience members cheering "We love you, Johnny!" and giving the Hollywood star a standing ovation.

When the verdict came in on the blockbuster trial, Heard fronted up to court. But Depp remained in the UK where he had been performing.

Earlier this year, Heard was sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Heard countersued claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands but was defamed when claims were made that she had manufactured the allegations.

At the trial's conclusion, Heard was ordered to pay Depp US$10m ($15.9m) in defamation compensatory damages and US$5m ($7.9m) in punitive damages after the jury decided she "acted with actual malice".

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages the jury awarded Depp to US$350,000 ($556,930), the state's statutory cap, making his total damages US$10.4m ($16.5m).

The jury did agree with one aspect of Heard's claim — that she was defamed by Depp's lawyer — and awarded her US$2m ($3.18m) in compensation and $0 in punitive fees.