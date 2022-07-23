Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

Johnny Depp is fighting Amber Heard in court once again.

The highly publicised defamation trial between the former couple concluded in June, with Depp being awarded US$15 million ($23m) in damages after the jury ruled that Heard had defamed him.

The jury also awarded Heard USD$2 million (NZ$3.2m) after they found Depp's lawyer defamed her. Now, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is appealing the verdict.

Speaking to E! News a representative for the actor said, "This was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp," adding, "The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal."

"But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

Heard and her legal team are yet to comment on the matter.

The news comes after the Aquaman actress and her legal team filed to appeal her losing verdict in the defamation lawsuit claiming the evidence isn't enough.

A spokesperson told E! News earlier this week that the decision to file the appeal is because they believe the court "made errors," which ultimately prevented a "fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment".

Amber Heard listens in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. Photo / AP

They went on to say, "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realise today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

The lawyers also raised questions about a juror - "Juror 15" - who was recorded as being born in 1945.

"[The juror] was clearly born later than 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970," the motion read, suggesting the juror may have been false.

They also claimed the jury did not have enough evidence to conclude that Depp had lost film roles as a result of Heard's opinion piece claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded US$15 million ($23m) in damages after the jury ruled that Heard had defamed him by referring to herself as "public figure representing domestic abuse" in an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018.

Heard did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser.