Reporter Peter Ford thinks it's unlikely John Farnham will perform again. Photo / Getty Images

Iconic Australian singer John Farnham may never perform live again after undergoing 12-hour surgery to remove a tumour from his mouth.

Farnham, 73, had to have part of his jaw removed in an operation on Tuesday, requiring the assistance of 26 medical staff.

The entertainer, who had been a long-term smoker but gave up when urged to by his children, went under at 8am on Tuesday and the surgery was finished by 7.30pm, his family said.

The You're The Voice singer is now recovering in ICU and is in a stable condition.

Doctors were confident they would be able to remove all traces of the cancerous growth from his body.

But entertainment reporter Peter Ford now thinks it is unlikely Farnham will perform again.

"Certainly now you have to say there's even a lesser chance [of him performing]," Ford said.

"The first was the removal of the tumour, the second was a reconstructive surgery because John has had part of his jaw removed.

"But as we've heard all along from the statement from the family again, and the statement that came out earlier this morning, they have twice used the word 'successful', so that gives reason for optimism and hope."

Farnham, seen here performing at the 2004 Mission Estate Winery Concert in Napier, has had a cancerous tumour removed from inside his mouth. Photo / Andrew Labett

In the initial statement issued yesterday, the family did not disclose the type of cancer Farnham was dealing with, however on Wednesday his family released a new statement revealing that the surgery was to remove a cancerous tumour from inside his mouth, and that the operation was a success.

They also said Farnham, who would remain in hospital for recovery and post-operative treatment, would be "blown away" by the love and support of wellwishers.

"There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for the task," wife Jill said.

Farnham also provided a statement before the operation, in which he shared his gratitude to the Victorian health system.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," he said in the statement.

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."

His family have requested privacy at this time.

Ford said on Sunrise on Tuesday morning that Farnham's family was "quietly confident things are going to be fine".

"They don't want people panicking. His wife is there, his two sons are there with him. The doctors are confident that they're able to get it," he said.

Ford said he'd just spoken to somebody who was in hospital with Farnham and gave viewers an update on the singer's condition: "He is in a wheelchair, he's being prepped to go into surgery, he's in great spirits, he's cracking jokes with the staff," he said.