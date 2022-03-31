Joe Rogan is upset - and has given Spotify an ultimatum. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Rogan is upset at the idea that Spotify might want some input into the podcast they pay him $200 million for.

The controversial podcast host has given Spotify an ultimatum, threatening to quit is he is made to "mind his p's and q's".

In a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, he got into a conversation about his deal with the streaming giant with MMA fighter Josh Barnett.

"I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can't do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p's and q's, f**k that," Rogan said.

He has recently made headlines for spreading Covid-19 misinformation and using the N-word, among other controversies.

The 54-year-old fears getting picked apart by "every little thing".

"There's more people poring over it but it's the same thing. I do it the same way," Rogan told Barnett.

"If I become something different because it grew bigger, I will quit," he concluded.

Rogan was recently the subject of a letter signed by a group of 270 doctors and healthcare experts, who called him a "menace to public health" and called on Spotify to act.

Following the letter, several music stars announced they would be boycotting the platform due to its failure to act on Rogan's Covid misinformation.

Spotify has since added a content advisory to some of the episodes of Rogan's podcast, and also removed 113 episodes, including the ones featuring interviews with far-right pundits like Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys associate Gavin McInnes.

In his chat to Barnett, Rogan said his job "requires sincerity; without it, this show doesn't have any success".