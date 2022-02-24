Podcaster Joe Rogan hires "elite" bodyguards amid Spotify backlash. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Rogan has taken extensive measures to keep himself and his family safe following backlash against his show.

Rogan, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience, a controversial Spotify podcast, has hired an "elite" security team to guard his eight-bedroom home in Austin, Texas, reports The US Sun. The guards, who are said to be "armed and dangerous", are stationed both inside and outside the home, which is monitored by CCTV.

A local source living in Rogan's neighbourhood described the team as "the best of the best".

"These aren't just retired Navy Seals who have been linked to Joe before – they are professionals who have worked with the biggest names in entertainment and politics.

"These are real elite operators, most definitely not some local outfit.

"They're armed and dangerous and he's not messing around when it comes to his family's safety, believe me."

Rogan's latest move comes in a bid to protect his wife and their two children who all live in the house after he has received backlash for his controversial views on the Covid pandemic and vaccines, as well as consistent use of the N-word during his show.

A source close to Rogan spoke to the Sun, explaining the podcaster's decision.

"Obviously any crazy could turn up and try anything. He's got supporters as well as enemies, it's fair to say.

"Having the security team there is pre-emptive just in case things take a turn for the worse.

"It's pretty wild and he doesn't want anything to ever get out of hand, especially now after the Covid stuff.

"There (are) guys inside the house as well as outside.

"He gets high-profile people there too who also need protection because it's where he records his show.

"It's just better to be safe than be sorry."

The Joe Rogan Experience, which Spotify reportedly paid more than US$100 million to license, has recently come under fire for a multitude of issues including spreading misinformation about Covid and vaccines.

Spotify has continued to standby the podcaster who has an average audience of 11 million listeners. Photo / Getty Images

Neil Young recently pulled his music from the platform and in a letter shared with Rolling Stone the singer stated: "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

This came before Rogan was called out for using racial slurs in multiple episodes over a 12-year period resulting in Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India Arie following the likes of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in removing her music from the streaming platform.

Despite growing discontent from artists and listeners, Spotify has continued to stand by the podcaster whose audience is on average 11 million people.