The wife of the late MasterChef judge has shared a tribute honouring a milestone day. Photo / Facebook

Jock Zonfrillo’s wife has shared an emotional update as the family marks a milestone: his youngest daughter’s first birthday without her father.

Fans were left shocked when the late MasterChef judge passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The chef was found dead in a Melbourne hotel room on May 1 after police were called with a request to perform a “welfare check”.

The Zonfrillo family had just immigrated from Melbourne overseas shortly prior to his passing.

He is survived by his wife Lauren Fried, and four children, Alfie, Isla, Ava and Sophie.

Fried posted a sweet tribute to her late husband on Instagram after the family celebrated Isla turning 3 over the weekend.

“We had Isla’s first birthday party without her Papa,” Fried wrote in the post’s caption, which was posted on Zonfrillo’s Instagram page.

“Jock would have been up all night the day before, the first one out of bed in the morning. Menu planning for weeks. Then I would have fallen asleep on Jock’s chest after the party, talking through how it went, if Isla had a good time, did people eat and drink enough, would she remember any of it.

“This year I did a BBQ and the rest of the food was outsourced to my sister and Mark. Ava Zonfrillo blew up the balloons. Uber delivered the cake. I cried as I dressed the kids. I fell asleep without Jock.

“This exact day last year we were flying back from Rome, having started the plan for our new life together in Italy. A dream that never came to be.

“For Jock to miss these days seems unfair and unbearable, and another of the firsts we are pushing through as a family. But our little ones are finding joy again, they are being the happy and cheeky children they always were, and I’m grateful that life keeps dragging us forward day by day,” Fried concluded.

Fans poured into the comments to send their love to the mourning family. Zonfrillo’s fellow MasterChef judge Andy Allen also shared his birthday wishes.

“So much Papa in that little legend. Happy birthday Isla!” Allen wrote.

“Big love, happy birthday Isla!” former MasterChef contestant Brent Draper shared.

2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame wrote: “Happy Birthday to little Isla, and eternal love to all you.”



