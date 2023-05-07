MasterChef judge Andy Allen tells The Project Australia he is struggling to accept co-star Jock Zonfrillo is gone. Video / Channel 10

Last night The Sunday Project Australia screened a special episode in tribute to MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo following his death at 46.

Zonfrillo’s co-star Andy Allen and several celebrity chefs from Curtis Stone to Nigella Lawson and Gordon Ramsay shared moving tributes to the star - but one person seemed to be missing.

Allen and Zonfrillo’s fellow judge Melissa Leong did not appear on the special episode, leaving fans speculating as to why.

MasterChef Australia Judges: Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Photo / Supplied

One person asked on Twitter, “Is it weird that Melissa isn’t part of this?” while others noted that it might have been too difficult for her to appear on camera so soon after her colleague’s death.

“Everyone grieves differently. It might be still too soon for her to speak/open up. I hope she’s okay,” another fan wrote online.

“Andy was struggling enough. I’m thinking Melissa just couldn’t do it. Everybody grieves differently, and people only discuss that grief when they are ready (if ever),” another noted.

Andy Allen last saw Jock Zonfrillo last Saturday, where they shared lunch and spoke of the future. pic.twitter.com/lpVjYxsQIl — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 7, 2023

Others noted that Allen fought to hold back tears while being interviewed on the show.

“It would have been so hard. Well done to Andy for sharing his thoughts/grief. Saddest week ever,” another commented.

During The Project Interview, Allen admitted through tears while seated in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, “I want to say I’m okay but yeah, I’m not great.”

“This has hit me like a ton of bricks. You know, he’s the heart and soul of this place, and it’s really hard being in here. This is the toughest that it’s actually hit me.”

Last week, Leong cancelled an appearance at an event at the Sydney Opera House amid news of her co-host’s death.

She was set to host a live Q&A with American chef and author Alison Roman on Tuesday, but it was announced last Thursday that she would no longer appear.

In an email sent to ticketholders, a spokesperson for Sydney Opera House wrote, “Following the sad news of the passing of her colleague and friend Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong is no longer able to join Alison Roman in conversation on Tuesday, May 9.”

MasterChef Australia season two winner Adam Liaw will replace Leong at the event.







