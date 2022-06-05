Jimmy Kimmel says of his show, "if I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time." Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel is considering ending his late-night talk show.

The 54-year-old star has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 but is contemplating his future on the programme as his contract with ABC is up next year.

Speaking on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Jimmy said: "I wish I knew what I was gonna do.

"I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore'. And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?'

"It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

He continued: "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this for ever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

Now in its 20th season, Kimmel has previously suggested that he is worried about ending the show as he loves the job so much.

He said: "The thing that scares me [about ending the show] is I don't know how I'll feel when I stop doing it ... I could see myself going. 'Okay, that's it, I'm done,' and then going home and saying, 'What did I do?'

"I think that's happened, I've seen people do that. That scares me. There's that 'what if.' What if I stop doing and then I just don't know what to do with myself?"

Jimmy added: "I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time."