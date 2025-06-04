“I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

Jessie went “back and forth” with herself about whether she should share her news, due to there being “lots of opinions outside”.

But the singer felt she should tell all, particularly because of the name of her latest single, No Secrets, which was inspired by a miscarriage she had in 2021.

She said: “To get diagnosed with this, as I’m putting out a song called No Secrets right before a song called Living My Best Life, which was all pre-planned before I found out about this, I mean, you can’t make it up.

“I just wanted to be open and share it – one, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough.

“I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me, with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.

“I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me.”