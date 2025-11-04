“This year has changed my whole world. My perspective, what battles I’m going to pick, when death comes knocking at your door, and you kind of have to answer and f****** kick it away, it just changes everything.”

Jessie admitted last week that she was “frustrated” after her second breast cancer surgery was postponed – even though she had cancelled her US tour in order to have the procedure.

Jessie, who underwent a mastectomy in June after her diagnosis, said in an Instagram video: “Some of you may know, some of you may not know, I was supposed to have a second breast surgery two weeks ago.

“So a week before my surgery I went to my surgeon and we discussed my surgery and it felt a little more complex than he was anticipating and referred me to a different surgeon who I then saw, who said, ‘I think this can wait a little while’.

“Obviously, I’d already cancelled my tour so I was obviously frustrated but again it’s out of my control and two different surgeons had two different opinions.”

Jessie had returned to the stage just weeks after her first operation to perform at BBC Radio 2 In The Park in her native Essex in September.

Jessie took the chance to open up about her health crisis, telling the audience: “Some of you may know, some of you may not know, but I had breast cancer surgery 11 weeks ago today.

“And the last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I’m still very much in the recovery process ...

“I’m just so grateful to be here, you have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years.

“It truly feels like I’m a little kid. Still doing what I love.”