Film star Jeremy Renner was run over by a snowcat when he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew. Photo / AP

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his snowplough accident – and admitted he would “do it again”.

The 52-year-old actor suffered more than 30 broken bones and a punctured lung after being run over by his snowcat on January 1 when he tried to stop it hitting his nephew. He insisted he would go through the pain again if it meant saving his relative’s life.

In a preview clip of his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, he said: “I’d do it again. Yeah, I’d do it again, because it’s going right at my nephew.”

The Hawkeye star admitted he remembered every bit of the agony he went through, while his nephew was convinced he was dead.

Asked if he recalled much about the pain of the accident, he said: “Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment.”

In another clip, his nephew told Sawyer: “I just perfectly see him, in a pool of blood, coming from his head. I ran up to him, I didn’t think he was alive.”

The trailer included audio footage of the 911 call made after the crash, including Renner groaning in the background.

He noted of the sounds: “This is the sound of someone that was dying.”

But the Hurt Locker star “chose to survive”.

He added: “You’re not gonna kill me. No way.”

Because of his extensive list of injuries, he admitted he questioned what his body would “look like” afterwards.

Actor Jeremy Renner says he's a lucky man after his New Year's Day snowplough accident. Photo / Instagram

He said: “I’m just going to be like a spine and a brain, like a science experiment.”

The Bourne Legacy actor suggested he is planning to go back to work.

Asked if he thinks he will film action scenes again, he said: “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

And then asked if he sees the “same face” as before the accident, he smiled and said: “Nah, I see a lucky man.”

The full interview will air on April 6.