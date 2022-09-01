The couple finally tied the knot 20 years after their first engagement. Photo / On the JLO

Days after Jennifer Lopez hit out following a leaked video from her wedding, she has released a tell-all email.

The 53-year-old US singer wed Ben Affleck, 50, at his Georgia estate last month, and has now revealed all the sweet moments from their special day.

Taking to her members-only OntheJLo.com blog, the star started the blog with the quote, "This is heaven. Right here. We're in it now," explaining that it's one of her favourite lines Affleck has written.

He wrote it for the film Live By Night.

The Jenny from the Block singer went on to tell fans that the couple had planned to marry at sunset but all week it had rained at that time.

"Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend." She said.

However, despite the setbacks, the star said she never had "one doubt" and went on to detail exactly what happened during their extravagant three-day wedding weekend.

Rehearsal dinner

The rehearsal dinner. Photo / On the JLO

Revealing never before seen photos from the spectacular three-day wedding, Lopez gave fans a peak from the rehearsal dinner including her dress, a jaw-dropping floor-length gold embellished gown accessorised with a gold clutch, and heels.

For the event décor, the couple opted for pink hues with mixes of pink rose bouquets on the table along with tea light candles.

Speaking about the dinner, the singer said she and Affleck had laughed about getting married at their age the night before, however as they sat together at the rehearsal dinner, "somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense."

Quoting a piece from Rainer Marie Rilke's "Letters to a Young Poet", Lopez noted one has to be ready for love, "For one human to love another is the most difficult task. It is the work for which all other work is merely preparation."

The rehearsal dinner. Photo / On the JLO

She revealed the quote made her realise that "Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love."

"Merging and surrendering takes wisdom, self-awareness and is nearly impossible in the heat of youthful impatience." She finished.

The ceremony

The ceremony. Photo / On the JLO

Despite rain occurring every day that week at sunset - the time they planned to wed, at 6.45pm, the day of their wedding, the singer said "the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," allowing the couple to marry under the falling sun.

"I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh ... it was actually happening ..."

Lopez shared a stunning black and white photo from the highly anticipated nuptials where she had her arms wrapped around Affleck's neck, his around her waist as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married last month. Photo / On the JLO

Sharing intimate details from the love-filled ceremony, Lopez said, "Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn's 'True Companion' as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than 20 years ago."

Little to Affleck's knowledge, she organised Cohn to sing at their wedding but instead of playing True Companion, he played The Things We've Handed Down – "a song about the wonderful mystery of children - something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk," she said.

Affleck shares three children with Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, while Lopez and Marc Anthony have twins Emma and Maximillian, 14, together.

"We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family," Lopez gushed adding they were the only people they asked to "stand up for us" in their wedding party.

"To our great honour and joy, each one did." She said.

The ceremony. Photo / On the JLO

The starlet said that as she was walking down the aisle to meet her future husband, Affleck told her he was thinking "it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe," while she said she felt like it all made "wonderful sense".

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle - and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Reception

The reception. Photo / On the JLO

Acknowledging that "we all have our paths to travel," Lopez said, "But for us, this was perfect timing."

"Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally "settling down" in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment," she gushed.

Adding the night "really was heaven".

The reception. Photo / On the JLO

The star then added a series of photos from the reception including their dinner table set up, a photo of her hugging a friend and a sweet image of her and Affleck embracing lovingly.

Other photos included an extravagant firework display, a photo of the couple about to kiss and Lopez grinning ear to ear while on a swing.

The reception. Photo / On the JLO

The morning after glow

During a weekend that was made with a "down-home, rustic country-chic vibe", the newlyweds and their friends and family gathered for a "yummy brunch by the lake" the morning after the ceremony.

The morning after glow. Photo / On the JLO

Photos of the brunch showed a blue theme for the event along with a table of sweet treats and a glowing Lopez and Affleck.

Lopez ended the email by admitting, "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights."

Adding it all culminated in one of the most perfect moments in their lives and they couldn't have been happier.

"We love you guys ... forever ... OnTheJLo" she signed off the email.