Jennifer Lopez shuts down Ben Affleck rumours following ex-wife comments

Rumours from Ben Affleck's interview with Howard Stern left Jennifer Lopez allegedly fuming. Photo / Getty Images

Blast-from-the-past couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the spotlight again following comments Affleck made about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. While Lopez was rumoured to be furious over his claims, a new interview reveals that's not quite the case.

Last week Affleck, 48, raised eyebrows when he told Howard Stern that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Garner and that, had they stayed together, he'd probably still have problems with alcohol, reported Fox News.

While it was rumoured Lopez was incensed by the actor's comments, an exclusive interview with People magazine tells a different story.

She told People the rumour that she was left at odds with Affleck is "simply not true" and that it is "not how I feel".

"I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person," Lopez said.

READ MORE:

• Affleck responds to backlash after comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

And Affleck took an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel as an opportunity to clear the air just days later.

"We talked a lot about my family, divorce and alcoholism … and how you have to be accountable and loving. I was really happy with [the interview]," he told Kimmel. "Then I start seeing all this stuff come up on Twitter. And I was like, what is this?"

According to Fox News, Affleck was shocked at how much his comments had been taken out of context: "I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff.

"And they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy... I don't believe that — it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to ever say a bad word about their mum.

"It hurts my feelings, man."

He told Kimmel he spoke about the work he still does with Garner and said he's "so proud of the way that we work together for our kids and do the best that we can for them." He added that he "was really happy" with the Stern interview.

Lopez and Affleck reunited earlier this year after almost two decades apart.

The pair first met on the set of 2002 romantic comedy "Gigli", were quickly dubbed "Bennifer" and Affleck appeared in Lopez's music video "Jenny from the Block".

Set to walk down the aisle in September 2003, just days beforehand they cancelled their wedding, citing "excessive media attention." They officially announced their break-up in early 2004.

Affleck went on to marry and have children with actress Jennifer Garner while Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004.