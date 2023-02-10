Jennifer Lopez and 'happy face' Ben Affleck at the 65th Grammy Awards . Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has poked fun at her husband Ben Affleck’s “happy face” after his glum appearance at the Grammy Awards.

The Argo star’s miserable expression became one of the big talking points after Monday’s ceremony. Pictures of Affleck looking down in the dumps became memes which circulated online - now Lopez has joked about it by posting a trailer for his new movie AIR which showed him looking particularly moody.

She shared the footage - which shows him playing Nike, Inc. co-founder Philip Knight - on Instagram and captioned it: “My husband’s happy face”.

Lopez added: “‘AIR’ … cannot wait!”

It comes after a report suggested Affleck wasn’t miserable at the Grammy Awards - he was just feeling tired after a busy few weeks.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 50-year-old actor “wasn’t his usual self” at the prizegiving, adding: “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired”.

“He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self. Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together.”

The insider went on to explain that Affleck is always “very supportive” of his wife’s work and she is “very appreciative” of him.

They added: “Jen knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time. She is appreciative of his support whether it’s while they’re out and about or just hanging at home”.