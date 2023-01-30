Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's 'Shotgun Wedding'. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez thanked onscreen husband, offscreen friend Josh Duhamel for having her back when a stunt went horribly wrong, according to New York Post.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, the Shotgun Wedding cast, which includes Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden and Steve Coulter, was asked who was most likely to pull off a stunt on the first try.

The On The Floor singer revealed that she and the Safe Haven actor “got pretty good” at stunt work for the movie, particularly in scenes when the pair were handcuffed together “to do all that crazy stuff.”

“Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff,” Lopez reflects.

The Hustlers actress explained to her co-stars, who seemed in the dark about the story: “So you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel?” she asked. “Well, one time it got caught in the wheel.”

“And I was going over, and I’m looking at Josh, I’m like, ‘Josh! Don’t let me go! Please!’” she recalled.

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding. Photo / AP

“He’s like, ‘I got you! You go, we go!’” Lopez chuckled, giving her co-star a hug.

The star-studded movie was released on Prime Video on Friday.

From director Jason Moore, who directed Pitch Perfect, and the producers of The Proposal, Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy and Tom, played by Lopez and Duhamel, and their dogmatic families at the pair’s destination wedding.

However, just as the couple get cold feet, the wedding is taken hostage - literally - and the rom-com intro quickly transforms into an action-packed film.















