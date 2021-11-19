Jennifer Lopez is open to getting married again: 'I still believe in happily ever after'

J-Lo and Ben Affleck made headlines when they got back together. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is open to getting married again.

The 'Marry Me' star - who was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - reunited with her former fiance Ben Affleck earlier this year and she admitted she will always believe in "happily ever after".

Asked if she would marry again, she told 'Today': "I don't know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been. I've been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 per cent."

The 52-year-old singer-and-actress - who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max - called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier this year but she isn't ashamed of her romantic history and is "really proud" of where she is today.

She said: "If you can't laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don't think about those things. I feel like I'm a human being like everybody else. I've had my ups and downs, I've made mistakes and I'm really proud of where I've come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah it's okay, everybody's got that."

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted he is in "awe" of the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker.

He gushed: "All I can tell you is that I have seen first-hand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

Ben - who previously dated Jennifer between 2002 and 2004 - thinks the chart-topping star has inspired a huge number of Americans.

He said: "Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.

"That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."