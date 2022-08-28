Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married. Video / Today

Jennifer Lopez has hit out after a video which showed her performing an unreleased song to her new husband Ben Affleck on their wedding day was leaked.

The 53-year-old US singer wed the Oscar-winning actor, 50, at his Georgia estate last weekend, with Lopez sharing several photos of her wedding gown on her OntheJLo.com blog.

Jennifer Lopez wore a capsule of Ralph Lauren dresses. Photo / On The JLo

Soon after, a video emerged of Lopez singing to Affleck at the reception in a high-energy number, where she was seen singing an unheard song which featured the lyrics, "Can't get enough of you".

After it was posted on numerous JLo fan accounts, the Hustlers actress herself commented, saying the video was taken "without permission" and leaked "for money".

Jennifer Lopez commented on a fan's post, saying the video was taken "without permission". Photo / Instagram

"Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez wrote.

"I don't know where you all are getting it from bc [because] we had ndas [nondisclosure agreements] and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding."

She continued: "This was stolen without our consent and sold for money."

Affleck and Lopez legally wed in Las Vegas in July in an elopement which took fans by surprise.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" last month. Photo / On the JLO

The loved-up couple had previously been engaged in 2002 and their high-profile romance was closely followed by the media and spawned the first celebrity portmanteau, "Bennifer".

But they called it quits in 2004 amid all the media intrusion.

Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner not long afterwards and had three children with her – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Lopez wed singer Marc Anthony and together they have twins Emma and Maximillian, 14.

Affleck and Garner's divorce was finalised in 2018 while Lopez and Anthony parted ways in 2014.

The former couple were first spotted together on holiday in May 2021, fuelling speculation they had rekindled their romance. They were engaged in April this year.

Meanwhile, Affleck reportedly became emotional during his wedding speech to Lopez, in which he referenced their previous engagement.

"Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn't get married before. That is proof that everything happens for a reason," a source told US Weekly.