Ben Affleck supports Jennifer Lopez at the premier of her new film, Marry Me. Photo / Getty Images

It's the celebrity second-chance-at-love that's been 20 years in the making: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's round-two engagement.

Now, pop star and actress Lopez, 52, has revealed in a newsletter to fans that she was naked and in her "favourite place on earth" when her "beautiful love", Affleck, 49, proposed.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?", the songstress wrote before detailing that her "beautiful love got on one knee and proposed" on "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath) ..."

According to the Daily Mail, she shared that she was "taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

Jennifer Lopez shows off her green diamond engagement ring. Image / OnTheJlo.com

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole," she wrote.

She added that the proposal was "nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined ... just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love".

Lopez has also commended Affleck on his choice of ring, a green diamond, in a video discussing her engagement joy.

"[Green is] my favourite colour, it's also my lucky colour,' she explained. 'Obviously it'll be my lucky colour forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment."

She went on to say: "I feel so lucky. It's not often you get a second chance at true love."

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022

The chart-topping singer and her actor beau were first engaged in 2003.

But, citing intense media pressure, they called off their wedding and ended their engagement in January of the following year.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her 8.5-carat green diamond ring in a newsletter to fans. Photo / OnTheJlo.com

Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony and had twins Emme and Maximilian, now 14, with the music star.

Meanwhile, Affleck moved on to marry actress Jennifer Garner. The couple had children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, together.

However, Lopez and Affleck are said to have always remained on friendly terms and rekindled their relationship last year.

At the time, Lopez said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

The couple's romance created huge interest in the early 2000s. But the On the Floor hitmaker is convinced they will both be able to cope with the pressure this time around.

Lopez - who has also been married to actors Cris Judd and Ojani Noa - explained: "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."