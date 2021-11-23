Jennifer Lawrence on nude photo hacking scandal: 'My trauma will exist forever'

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her new Netflix movie Don't Look Up. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her new Netflix movie Don't Look Up. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence says her nude photos being leaked still traumatises her.

The nude photos of the star were leaked in 2014 when her iCloud account was hacked, and the Hunger Games star admitted in a new interview with Vanity Fair the incident still impacts her.

"Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day," she said about the invasion of her privacy because of the leak.

"Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever."

She was one of 100 celebrities, including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian whose iCloud accounts were targetted.

At the time, Lawrence said she was afraid the leaked photos would impact her career and suppressed her initial reaction to apologise for the photos.

She told Vanity Fair in 2014: "I started to write an apology, but I don't have anything to say I'm sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at porn or he's going to look at you."

In 2017 she explained further the emotional toll the scandal took on her.

"You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process," she told a Hollywood Reporter podcast.

The actress is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Don't Look Up, and opened later during a Vanity Fair interview about protecting her first child's privacy. She is expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney.

She said "every instinct" in her body "wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can".

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."