Jason Momoa has addressed swirling rumours he's now dating British actress, Kate Beckinsale.

The Aquaman star, 42, and the Pearl Harbor actress, 48, were spotted getting cosy at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party last week, with the newly-single Momoa photographed wrapping his coat around Beckinsale.

The duo appeared to be quite close in the photos, published by People, as they chatted with one another at the star-studded celebration.

Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Michael Bay's new film Ambulance on Tuesday, Momoa said the pair were "not together."

"Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa told Extra TV.

"It was crazy. [I had] a conversation with a woman about her country. I was in England doing Aquaman 2.

"She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

It comes after reports that Momoa was reconciling with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 54, whom he was with for 15 years before they announced their shock split in January.

But speaking on the red carpet at the Oscars, Momoa flat out denied the reports.

"We're not back together. We're family. We have two beautiful children together," Momoa told Access Hollywood.

"We're not getting back together. We're family forever."

Momoa and Bonet released a statement in January revealing they were going their separate ways.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times ... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception," Momoa's statement began.

"And so we share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Beckinsale, for her part, shares a 13-year-old daughter with Welsh actor Michael Sheen, with whom she broke up with in 2003.

The actress was then married to US director Len Wiseman from 2004 until their split in 2015.

She later briefly dated Pete Davidson following his split from Ariana Grande, as well as 22-year-old musician, Goody Grace, in 2020.