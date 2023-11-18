Jason Derulo at Fridayz Live.





Jason Derulo performed the haka while on stage in New Zealand this week.

The Talk Dirty singer, 34, thrilled fans in clips from his performance at Fridayz Live at Spark Arena on Thursday, which were shared on TikTok.

Derulo joined the stage full of dancers, including Les Twins, for the haka.

As the US pop star walked around the dancers, he stopped to pukana.

One concertgoer, who posted the performance to TikTok, said it was “pretty special”.

Others commented, “love too see it”.

Derulo went on to perform his smash hit, Breathing, to the lively crowd.

The concert comes amid controversy around the singer, after he was accused of sexual harassment by Emaza Gibson, an aspiring singer who was signed to his record label.

Derulo slammed the claims as “false and hurtful” in an Instagram post in October.

“I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless,” the Whatcha Say singer said.

Gibson, now 25, claims she was excited when the In My Head pop star promised her a record deal back in 2021 - until it became clear that there were strings attached, according to a suit filed in Los Angeles County Court, reports NBC.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson revealed in an interview with the network.

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Gibson has accused Derulo of axing her record deal after she rejected his advances and declined to to go for drinks with the singer. She claims that Derulo demanded “sex in exchange for success.”