Actor Jason Bateman has revealed he had a “full meltdown” during an ill-fated attempt to record an interview with Matthew McConaughey. Photos / Getty Images

Jason Bateman has confessed to falling into a “total f***ing tailspin” while unsuccessfully trying to record a podcast episode with Matthew McConaughey.

The Horrible Bosses actor, who hosts his weekly podcast SmartLess along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, recounted the time he was overwhelmed with emotion two years ago.

On Monday’s episode, Arnett looked back on the awkward moment, recounting to listeners the time when Bateman had a “full meltdown” as a result of technical difficulties while they were recording the episode.

“It’s not one of my prouder moments,” the Ozark actor confessed of the incident, which saw the trio have to postpone the podcast conversation with the Oscar-winner.

The BoJack Horseman actor then proceeded to play the recording of Bateman’s emotional reaction to the technical problems, which prompted Bateman to plead with his co-host: “Oh no, please don’t have playback.”

In the recording, someone in the background can be heard saying that Bateman was struggling with computer issues.

“I don’t see it here in the sound thing so let’s just cancel,” Bateman says. “Let’s reschedule this thing. I’m in a total f***ing tailspin.”

After hearing Bateman give up on the call, McConaughey burst out into fits of laughter, which seemed to annoy Bateman.

“Who the f*** is that? Great, that’s helpful,” Bateman says angrily in the clip, not realising that the mystery voice was in fact his famous interviewee.

“Let me tell you what I’ve heard here over the last 30 minutes,” the How to Lose a Guy in 20 Days actor says, before re-enacting Bateman’s meltdown.

“We’ve gotta reboot here,” McConaughey jokes. “His iPad got cloned, and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it, so I gotta reboot one more time.”

Matthew McConaughey celebrates the release of Just Because at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 16. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the technical difficulties, the podcast trio finally got to sit down with McConaughey on Monday, chatting about the actor’s children’s book Just Because, which hit shelves last week.

Later on in the episode, the Dallas Buyers Club actor revealed why he made the decision to stop avoiding the paparazzi.

McConaughey confessed that he made an attempt to be more mysterious for a “very short amount of time” - however, he added that it started to feel like a chore.

“I was like, ‘Bulls***, this is too much work’,” he laughed.

“Look, I mean, I’m still measured about what I share. I just have, my mind’s quicker to notice as it’s coming out of my mouth - ‘Ooh, I could say something right now that I know would be in bold print’ - and as it’s coming out of my mouth, I catch myself and go, ‘Let me dovetail that a hair’,” McConaughey shared. “Now, that took years of getting there.”