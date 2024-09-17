Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase, the band added, “or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them direct.” The comments on the post have been disabled.

While the announcement did not lay blame for the cancellations, Navarro pointed a finger squarely at Farrell in his own statement to social media, claiming the 65-year-old’s “mental health difficulties” and “continuing patter of behaviour” had led to the group’s combustion.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” Navarro wrote in a statement that was co-signed by Avery and Perkins.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

Following the band’s announcement, Farrell issued a separate statement to his Instagram Story and to local media, in which he apologised to his band mates - “especially Dave Navarro” - for his “inexcusable behaviour”.

“This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

Farrell’s public apology follows a “firsthand account” shared by his wife, Etty Lau Farrell, on Instagram, in which she claimed that her husband - who was suffering from a sore throat and tinnitus - had become frustrated when the band started their song Ocean Size “before [he] was ready.”

“Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members,” she wrote. “The magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him.

“Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and [that] his voice was being drowned out by the band... By the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just to be heard.”

She then alleged that Avery “either didn’t understand what de-escalation meant or took advantage of the situation” and took “a few cheap shots” at her husband, adding, “[He] put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times.”

“Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour - he finally did not calm down, but did break down and cried and cried,” she said.

Etty Lau later admitted that Farrell was “spinning out”, adding: “The most devastating [mental] health of all with him since 97 [when the two first began their relationship].”

Dave Navarro (left) and Perry Farrell (right) of Jane's Addiction perform at Red Hat Amphitheatre on September 3, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo / Getty Images

Fifteen shows have been cancelled in total, less than a month after Live Nation announced that seven additional dates were being added to the tour, which also featured supporting act Love & Rockets. The final show was set to take place on October 16 at YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, where the band played one date earlier this year. Including the ill-fated gig at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday, the four-piece performed 17 shows in total.

Footage of the scene in Boston showed Navarro, Avery and Perkins embracing after Farrell was forcibly removed. The members made silent, sentimental gestures to the cheering audience before giving the peace sign and exiting the stage.

According to Variety, more than one review of Jane’s Addiction concerts this month had used the word “chugging” in relation to Farrell’s wine consumption on stage.

During the band’s first of two gig at Rooftop at Pier 51 in New York City, Farrell had also told the audience that “something’s wrong with my voice,” according to reports. “I just can’t get the notes out all of a sudden.”

The band, which formed in Los Angeles in 1985, first split in 1991 after releasing the albums Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual. Navarro went on to appear on one album with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but was soon fired from the band due to a drug relapse.

The 15 cancelled dates include shows in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Canada.