Britney Spears's sister has come under fire for speaking out about her sister. Photo / @jamielynnspears

Jamie Lynn Spears says she's received death threats as she responds to her sister Britney.

The former "Zoe 101" actress has hit out at her older sibling after she accused her of trying to "sell a book at [her] expense" following a recent interview promoting her new memoir "Things I Should Have Said".

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, she wrote: "Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are ... It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well.

"Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself.

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalise to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

The 30-year-old star insisted her book "is not about" Britney, while noting she "can't help" that some of the experiences in her memoir involve her sibling.

She continued: "Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn't going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family's wellbeing.

"That being said, I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.

"I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

Jamie said she doesn't "want drama", but she wants to "close this chapter and move forward".

She said: "There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.

"No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."