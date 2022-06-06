For the first time ever, the rapper chose not to light one up before the MTV Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has "changed his ways" when it comes to smoking weed.

The 50-year-old rap star is famous for his advocacy of marijuana and was pictured smoking a joint as he walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in 2021 but decided not to light up for the 2022 ceremony on Sunday in the US.

He said: "No, I ain't smoking tonight. I'm trying to abide by the law. I've changed my ways. I've become better."

Snoop went on to pay tribute to fellow star Jennifer Lopez - who was being honoured at the annual ceremony with the Generation Award - and claimed that the accolade was well-deserved because of the way her acting roles have "empowered women" throughout her career.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You gotta think about the depth and the range. Where she started and where she is, and how she continues to keep going on and empowering women in the Latin community, and women in general. Like, I think about some of the most powerful roles that she played ... I think about how impactful [they are]."

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo / Getty Images

Snoop - whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr - went on to describe Lopez, 52, as his "homegirl" and heaped further praise on her for managing to "look good" every year.

He added: "And how she manages to keep lookin' good every year. I mean, she's amazing. That's my homegirl. Keep doing your thing ... you deserve it."

Meanwhile, Lopez - who is engaged to fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck, 49, and has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony - used her acceptance speech to thank Ben and her children but also dedicated the award to those who failed to believe in her early on in her career.

She said: "I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love." I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you."