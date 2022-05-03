Girl from The North Country will play at Auckland's Civic Theatre and Wellington's Opera House in June this year. Photo / Daniel Boud

The curtain is finally set to lift on the first big musical to come to New Zealand since the beginning of the pandemic.

International musical Girl from The North Country is coming to Aotearoa in June, with shows at Auckland's Civic Theatre and Wellington's Opera House.

The show, which features the songs of Bob Dylan, is heading to NZ from Australia, with several five-star reviews under its belt after sold-out seasons on the West End and Broadway.

Written and directed by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, the musical includes more than 20 Bob Dylan songs as its soundtrack, including 1963's Girl From the North Country, Slow Train Coming, You Ain't Going Nowhere and Hurricane. The musical centres on a group of people living in a boarding house in Great Depression-era Minnesota.

Dylan himself told the New York Times that it had him in tears by the end of the show.

"When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."

The show stars Lisa McClune, Peter Kowitz, Peter Carroll, Helen Dallimore, Elijah Williams, Chemon Theys, Grant Piro and Greg Stone.

It's a welcome boost not only to the theatre scene but to Kiwi businesses - and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it's "fantastic" to have international shows back in New Zealand.

"This internationally acclaimed production will draw visitors to our city centre, providing a boost to hospitality businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns.

Girl from The North Country features more than 20 of Bob Dylan's songs on its soundtrack. Photo / Daniel Boud

"Hosting an international production of this calibre is an encouraging sign of Auckland's recovery and we look forward to welcoming more such events to Auckland as we continue to reopen to the world."

Mayor of Wellington Andy Foster says it's great news for musical fans - adding that he's looking forward to seeing the show.

"It is also more great news for hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors impacted by the pandemic. The times really are a-changin' – changin' for the better in the capital."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday May 5.

Girl from the North Country show dates

Auckland: Thu 30 June - Sat 16 July

The Civic

Wellington: From July 21

Opera House