Il Divo star Carlos Marin's heartbreaking final FaceTime with ex-wife

When Carlos Marin realised his time was running out he made one last heartbreaking video call to his ex-wife, Geraldine Larrosa.

"Before being intubated he said goodbye to me because he knew he wasn't going to pull through and it was the saddest image in my life," recalled a tearful Larrosa, 44.

Larrosa – a French singer who goes by the stage name Innocence - was married to the late Spanish singer between 2006 and 2009, and dated him for 13 years prior. Although their three-year marriage ended in divorce the split was amicable and the pair remained close friends.

The revelation of Marin's last moments was shared by Larossa at the Spanish baritone's private wake in Madrid on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.

Il Divo star Carlos passed away on December 19 at the age of 53 after he contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

At the public wake, which took place at Saint Isidore Funeral Home in Madrid, Larossa also shared that she and Marin had reconciled and had planned to remarry.

Larossa said: "We have been together for 30 years although you'd travel and we'd separate and get back together again.

"During these two years of pandemic we'd been together. We were going to marry and it's not happened in the end."

Geraldine also took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Marin where she shared snaps from their original wedding.

Underneath a photo of their wedding, that took place in Disneyland, she wrote in Spanish: "We were going to repeat this moment but it doesn't matter because I know the universe is going to bring us together millions of times.

"It will wed us millions of times, I don't have any doubt about that.

"I love you with all my soul. Your goddaughter loves you like mad. I know you are here at my side and at our family's side but you have left us with an immense hole in our lives.

"I love you my darling. Your voice, your happiness, your affection and your humour is impregnated on my soul.

"Most people already know but I'll say it again because I want the whole world to know.

"Carlos Marin has been and will always be the great love of my life.

"He's the kindest and most generous person in the world."