Iconic Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals secret wedding

One of Netflix most beloved stars, Jonathan Van Ness, has taken to Instagram to reveal he secretly wed in 2020.

The Queer Eye star posted the news in a New Year's Eve wrap-up post, complete with his 2020 highlights.

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

He shared a photo of him and his red-headed partner, who many have called "Mark", both wearing cream jackets. However, Jonathan himself did not tag or reveal his husband's name.

According to E! the man in the photo resembles London-born Mark Peacock, who Jonathan was thought to be connected to since 2019. The pair were seen commenting and liking each other's photos on Instagram, however, they have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Jonathan's Queer Eye co-stars took to the post to congratulate their friend.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!!" Queer Eye's Bobby Berk commented on his co-star's post. "Love you Mark and Johnny!"

Tan France also shared his sentiments: "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage."

Karamo Brown also weighed in: "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn"

Jonathan's model and longtime friend Tess Holliday commented on the post, hinting that she's been keeping this secret for a long time.

"Omggg yay! This is the longest I've kept a secret," she commented on his post. "It almost killed me hahahaha I love you and I'm so happy for you!! You deserve it all!"

The Queer eye beauty guru, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/he/she according to his Instagram bio, previously shared with SELF magazine that his love life was "private".

"It's not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure," he said. "Dating's hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it's like, well, f--k me. It is a whole pile of complicated."